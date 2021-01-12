Tuesday COVID count in Avoyelles: 65 new cases, no deaths, 687 tests

Avoyelles continued its trend of high Tuesday COVID counts following low-count Mondays, with 65 new cases of the virus diagnosed in 687 test results since Monday's report.

There were 51 cases out of 606 molecular tests and 14 cases among the 81 antigen test results. There were no additional deaths, leaving the parish's pandemic death toll at 96 -- 91 "confirmed" and 5

probable" for the virus.

As of Tuesday, there had been 47,499 positive results (4,5578/1921) in Avoyelles since March. The state's pandemic totals in the Tuesday update were 352,939 cases (315,582/37,357) and 7,971 deaths (7,536/435).