Tuesday COVID update for Avoyelles: nine new cases, no additional death

Avoyelles' update for Tuesday was another half-glass report. Optimists will say the glass is half full, pointing out there were only nine new cases and no additional deaths since Monday's update. The pessimist will contend the glass is half empty, noting the update only considers 44 new test results -- giving this daily report a 20.4 percent positive rate.

One possible bright spot in the test results is that there are fewer total tests due to test sites being shut down in anticipation of Hurricane Laura and in the aftermath of the storm, with clean up, power outages, evacuations and National Guard deployments disrupting the mobile testing program. That means most of the tests in recent updates have been from medical providers, and most of those tests are from individuals exhibiting some type of symptom that could be COVID-19. Those symptoms can also be due to allegies, colds, sinus infections, etc.

The mobile testing program is intended to identify COVID victims that are not exhibiting symptoms but are still contagious. The medical providers' tests are usually to determine what illness the individual with symptoms has.

Avoyelles' official pandemic totals according to the Louisiana Department of Health are 1,294 cases, 45 deaths and 18,855 tests.