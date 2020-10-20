Tuesday update for Avoyelles: nine cases, 6 percent positive rate

With only 151 test results in the Tuesday COVID update for Avoyelles Parish, it didn't take many positive cases to push the one-day rate over the Phase 3 goal of 5 percent.

The parish had nine new cases, no additional deaths and a positive rate of just under 6 percent in today's noon report from the state health department.

The pandemic totals since March are 1,676 cases, 62 deaths and 27,069 tests.

The state's totals as of Tuesday were 176,681 cases, 5,572 deaths and 2,613,369 tests.