Tuesday's COVID update for Avoyelles: 20 new cases, one death

A trickle of test results became a steady stream in Tuesday's COVID-19 update for Avoyelles Parish. Today's report from the state health department had 579 test results, compared to Monday's 31.

With a greater number of tests comes greater numbers of new cases. There were 20 new cases and one additional COVID-related death in the Tuesday numbers. The fatality and 19 of the new cases were identified with the tried-and-true molecular test. There was one case diagnosed using a quick-response antigen test, referred to as "probable" in the state report. There were 557 molecular tests and 22 antigen tests in Tuesday's results.

Avoyelles' pandemic total since March, as of Tuesday, were 2,577 cases (2,397 "confirmed" and 180 "probable") and 86 deaths (83/3).

The statewide numbers as of Tuesday were 304,485 cases (277,877/26,598) and 7,397 deaths (7,034/363).

The combined positive rate for Tuesday's report was over 10.5 percent for the state and 3.4 percent in Avoyelles.