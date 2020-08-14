Two more deaths raise Avoyelles COVID fatalities to 36

While Avoyelles Parish had only 10 new coronavirus cases overnight, the number of COVID-related deaths in the parish jumped by two. As of noon Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting Avoyelles total number of COVID cases since March at 1,138 and the number of deaths from the disease at 36. There have been 16,169 COVID tests in the parish.

The state totals increased by 1,298 cases to 136,737. There were 28 COVID-related deaths since Thursday's report, bring the state's death toll to 4,307.