Vote by mail rules relaxed for COVID

It's exactly 5 weeks until Election Day

Due to COVID-19, the new Emergency Election Plan now allows more Louisianians to vote by mail for our July 11 election:

Those at higher risk because of serious medical conditions

Those subject to a “medically necessary quarantine or isolation order”

Those advised by a health provider to self-quarantine

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis

Those caring for someone who is subject to a quarantine order and has been advised to self-quarantine

If you think you may meet the new qualifications to vote by mail under the Emergency Election Plan, please apply for an absentee ballot today to make sure you can vote while protecting your health.

This upcoming July 11 election was the one originally scheduled for April 4, and will include the presidential primary

Applying to vote by mail is easy! Just follow these 3 easy steps:

Request an application and mail it to Courthouse before July 7.

Your ballot will arrive in the mail for you to complete.

You then have until 4:30 PM on the day before election day to return it!