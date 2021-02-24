Wednesday COVID in Avoyelles: 2 cases, no deaths, 506 tests

With over 500 test results and a net gain of only two COVID cases on Wednesday, Avoyelles continued a string of very good daily reports.

But the picture of a parish that seems to have COVID on the run is not what the world will see this week when they look at the Louisiana Department of Health's color-coded "risk" map. The map shows the status of the virus as of the week of Feb. 11-17, the last official weekly positive rate from the health department. You may recall that week -- over 200 COVID cases in Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

The inmates are not mingling among the general population, but their triple-digit increase counts as Avoyelles cases just as much as the single-digit increases outside of the Cottonport prison.

Avoyelles sits like a red sore -- highest risk -- surrounded by yellow (moderate) and orange (high) parishes due to its official positive rate of 26.3 percent. The positive rate was oinly 3.2 percent for the period of Feb. 4-10.

The Wednesday update showed 506 tests (473 molecular and 33 rapid result). The state took two molecular cases from Avoyelles and added four rapid result cases for a net gain of two for the parish's 11-month total. The parish's pandemic total as of Wednesday was 3,859 cases (3,394/465) and 117 deaths (111/6).

From last Wednesday to today, the parish had only 20 new cases (13 molecular/seven rapid result) and no additional deaths.

The state totals on Wednesday were 426,925 cases and 9,528 deaths since March 2020.