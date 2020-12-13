Weekend COVID update for Avoyelles: 27 cases, one death

The combined Saturday-Sunday report from the Louisiana Department of Health showed Avoyelles had 27 more cases and another suspected COVID-related death. This brings the parish's pandemic totals since March to 2,352 total cases, with 2,214 confirmed by molecular tests and 138 by antigen tests, and 74 COVID-related deaths, 71 "confirmed" by molecular tests and three by antigen tests considered "probable."

Since March there had been 268,613 diagnosed with COVID (249,301/19,312) and 6,818 COVID-related deaths (6,511/307).