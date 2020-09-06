Weekend COVID update for Avoyelles shows one death, 7 new cases out of 130 tests

There were only seven new COVID-19 cases in Avoyelles Parish over the weekend, but another death was added to parish's pandemic total, bringing the official count to 1,327 cases and 47 deaths. The state does not release daily updates on Saturdays, so the Sunday report covers both days.

One COVID statistic that has been of particular interest around the state is the percent of positive results in new tests. The weekend report was based on 130 new test results, giving the Crossroads Parish a 5.4 percent positive rate for that batch of tests.

Statewide the weekend report showed 1,387 new cases out of 26,600 tests -- a 5.2 percent positivity rate. There were 58 deaths since the Friday report. As of noon Sunday, the state's almost six-month totals are 152,868 cases, 4,930 deaths and 1,958,348 COVID tests.

Assuming the Louisiana Department of Health statistics are accurate, Avoyelles' cumulative results indicate over 3 percent of the parish's population has tested positive for COVID and 48 percent have been tested. The parish's positive rate for the entire pandemic is just over 6 percent.