Weekend COVID update shows 11 new cases, one more death for Avoyelles Parish

Avoyelles Parish continued a trend of only a few new cases per day with today's COVID update showing 11 new cases and another COVID-related death over the weekend.

The report puts Avoyelles' total number of coronavirus infections over the course of the pandemic at 1,279. The death toll has risen to 44. There have been 18,811 COVID tests conducted since March.

The positivity rate for the 363 tests reported since Friday's update was only 3 percent.

While the numbers are positive, they also show that COVID-19 is still present in the community and that continued vigilance and safety measures are needed to ensure the virus does not get a second wind before it can be eliminated.