Weekend COVID update shows slightly higher positive rate for Avoyelles

Avoyelles Parish had a light weekend as far as COVID test results goes. The state health department does not release updates on Saturday, so Sunday's report includes results since Friday's update.

Avoyelles had 145 test results with seven new cases -- a 4.8 percent positive rate. While that is still below the 5 percent rate that has become a measure of progress in fighting the coronavirus, it is still higher than the parish's daily rates over the past week.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Sunday were 1707 cases, 62 deaths and 28,022 tests. The state's totals were 179,842 cases, 5,631 deaths and almost 2.7 million individuals tested. The state's weekend positive rate was 3.7 percent -- 974 positives out of 25,269 test results.