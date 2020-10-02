Avoyelles Parish's three football teams go 1-2 in Week 1

Avoyelles Parish went 1-of-3 in its high school season openers -- all before COVID-reduced home crowds -- in Week 1 of an abbreviated 8-game season Friday (Oct. 2).

Avoyelles High, in Moreauville managed to eventually down a determined St. Edmund's, 36-29. to prevent the parish going 0-3 in the first week. The Mustangs and Blue Jays were tied at 14 at the half but Avoyelles won the second half, 22-15.

Bunkie's last-minute date for Friday night was certainly no gentleman, handing the Panthers a 27-21 loss. South Beauregard agreed to play Bunkie after both team's Week 1 opponents had to back out of the game. Mamou had to cancel against Bunkie because one of their players tested positive for COVID. The Knights had an open dance card for the night when DeQuincy could not play the first week due to widespread Hurricane Laura damage to Calcasieu Parish schools.

Marksville's home opener was spoiled when Class-5A Pineville came to town and more than doubled the Tigers' point-making efforts, 25-11.