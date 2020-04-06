40 cases of virus now confirmed in Avoyelles

Three more cases of COVID-19 was reported by the state in Avoyelles Parish.

As of Monday noon, there are 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Avoyelles Parish with only one death.

That is out of 105 tests conducted in Avoyelles, which means 65 have tested negative.

The state has not released any figures of how many people in Avoyelles are in the hospital with severe symptoms, are home with mild symptoms, or have become well. About a week ago, there were five cases in Avoyelles which were serious enough to require hospitalization, according to a local source. There is also at least one person who has run the course of the illness in Avoyelles and is near complete recovery, according to the source.

.

STATE DEATHS TOP 500

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 14,867 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 512 deaths..

Nationwide, the next 2 weeks will be the toughest yet in terms of deaths due to COVID-19, President Donald Trump said during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday. Avoyelles is fortunate to have lost only one resident to the virus so far. Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until a vaccine and or cure is released.

.

TIMELINE

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19

April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested

April 2 - 3 new cases reported, total 34, out of a total of 46 tested.

April 3 - 3 new cases reported, total 37, out of 48 tested.(Unclear why two more tests, but three more cases)

April 4 - 0 new cases reported, total 36, out of 55 tested. (Total adjusted as one case tested twice)

April 5 - 1 new case reported, total 37, out of 57 tested

April 6 - 3 new cases reported, totaling 40, out of 105 tested

.

In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:

PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 12 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 18 tests conducted

Concordia - 9 cases, with one death out of 56 tests

Evangeline - 19 positive cases out of 122 tests conducted

Lasalle - 4 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted

Pointe Coupee - 24 positive cases out of 100 tests conducted

Rapides - 110 positive cases with 6 deaths, out of 1035 tests conducted

St. Landry - 52 positive cases with 4 deaths out of 379 tested

West Feliciana - 30 positive cases out of 199 tests conducted .

.

STATE WIDE

April 5 - 13,010, 477 deaths, 1,803 on ventilators, 61 of 64 parishes reporting cases