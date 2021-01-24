IN MEMORY OF AVOYELLES COVID VICTIMS
AvoyellesToday is gathering individual biographies of Avoyelles area residents, natives or former residents who have been lost to COVID.
So far the parish has lost over 100 resdients during the pandemic.
If you lost a loved one to COVID and would like to have their name included on the honor list, please let us know. You can text 318-346-7251 or email us at avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com(link sends e-mail)
Some of the names which have been submitted so far are:
* BLALOCK, John, 75, Fifth Ward
Alexandria businessman
* COUVILLION, Marsden, 89, Marksville
Marksville Businessman, owner of M. A. Couvillon AC and Heathing
Korean War Veteran
* EDDY, Shelver W., 81, Marksville
Moved to Marksville with her husband Robert who helped establish Gulfco Finance and Insurance Company in the 1960s.
* BORDELON, Audrey Lachney, Marksville
Died November, 2020
* DEARK, Larry, 63, Marksville
Farmer and cattleman,
Died Jan. 20, 2021
* GUILLORY, Dr. Jim, Former resident of Plaucheville
Former Avoyelles Parish Police Juror, School Board member
* LEMOINE, David, 69, Cottonport native
Long time service with U. S. State Department
* LUEALLEN, Jimmy Doyle, 79, Bordelonville
Member of Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church
Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather
At age 79, he was still driving an 18 wheeler hauling grain for area farmers
Died Sept. 25, 2020
https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/jimmy-lueallen-age-79-big-bend
*MAYEUX, Kenneth James, 74, Marksville
Marksville Businessman.
Died January 13, 2021
https://www.avoyellestoday.com/kenneth-mayeux-74-marksville
• McCAIN, Sandy
Warden of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Cottonport
* McVEA, Dr. Casey
Medical director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Cottonport
* MOREAU, Lisa, 53, Simmesport
https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/lisa-moreau-53-yellow-bayou
Cashier at Cottonport Bank
Died July 27, 2020
* SOILEAU, Byron David, 42
Marksville, left behind a wife and three sons in Marksville
https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/byron-soileau-marksville
* TASSIN, Dr. John Adam, 76
Native of Bordelonville,
Former state senator, physician
* WATTS, Pamela, 60
Resident of Effie
Accountant, wife, mother, grandmother. Died January 8, 2021