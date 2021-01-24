IN MEMORY OF AVOYELLES COVID VICTIMS

AvoyellesToday is gathering individual biographies of Avoyelles area residents, natives or former residents who have been lost to COVID.

So far the parish has lost over 100 resdients during the pandemic.

If you lost a loved one to COVID and would like to have their name included on the honor list, please let us know. You can text 318-346-7251 or email us at avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com(link sends e-mail)

Some of the names which have been submitted so far are:

* BLALOCK, John, 75, Fifth Ward

Alexandria businessman

* COUVILLION, Marsden, 89, Marksville

Marksville Businessman, owner of M. A. Couvillon AC and Heathing

Korean War Veteran

* EDDY, Shelver W., 81, Marksville

Moved to Marksville with her husband Robert who helped establish Gulfco Finance and Insurance Company in the 1960s.

* BORDELON, Audrey Lachney, Marksville

Died November, 2020

* DEARK, Larry, 63, Marksville

Farmer and cattleman,

Died Jan. 20, 2021

* GUILLORY, Dr. Jim, Former resident of Plaucheville

Former Avoyelles Parish Police Juror, School Board member

* LEMOINE, David, 69, Cottonport native

Long time service with U. S. State Department

* LUEALLEN, Jimmy Doyle, 79, Bordelonville

Member of Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church

Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather

At age 79, he was still driving an 18 wheeler hauling grain for area farmers

Died Sept. 25, 2020

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/jimmy-lueallen-age-79-big-bend

*MAYEUX, Kenneth James, 74, Marksville

Marksville Businessman.

Died January 13, 2021

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/kenneth-mayeux-74-marksville

• McCAIN, Sandy

Warden of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Cottonport

* McVEA, Dr. Casey

Medical director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Cottonport

* MOREAU, Lisa, 53, Simmesport

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/lisa-moreau-53-yellow-bayou

Cashier at Cottonport Bank

Died July 27, 2020

* SOILEAU, Byron David, 42

Marksville, left behind a wife and three sons in Marksville

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/byron-soileau-marksville

* TASSIN, Dr. John Adam, 76

Native of Bordelonville,

Former state senator, physician

* WATTS, Pamela, 60

Resident of Effie

Accountant, wife, mother, grandmother. Died January 8, 2021