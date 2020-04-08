Positive cases now number 48 in Avoyelles
Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the state in Avoyelles Parish. As of Wednesday noon, there are 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. There has been one death from the disease.
The parish has conducted 217 COVID tests with 169 being negative for coronavirus.
The state has not released figures of how many people in Avoyelles are in the hospital with severe symptoms, at home with mild symptoms or have fully recovered from the illness. About a week ago, there were five cases in Avoyelles which were serious enough to require hospitalization, according to a local source. There is also at least one person who has run the course of the illness in Avoyelles and is near complete recovery, according to the source.
STATE DEATHS
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals,17,030 positive cases have been confirmed in the state with 652 deaths..
Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and/or cure.
TIMELINE
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19
April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested
April 2 - 3 new cases reported, total 34, out of a total of 46 tested.
April 3 - 3 new cases reported, total 37, out of 48 tested.(Unclear why two more tests, but three more cases)
April 4 - 0 new cases reported, total 36, out of 55 tested. (Total adjusted as one case tested twice)
April 5 - 1 new case reported, total 37, out of 57 tested
April 6 - 3 new cases reported, totaling 40, out of 105 tested
April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45, out of 98 tests.
April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48, out of 217 tests
In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:
PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 14 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 25 tests conducted
Concordia - 12 cases, with one death out of 65 tests
Evangeline - 19 positive cases out of 122 tests conducted
Lasalle - 8 positive cases out of 277 tests conducted
Pointe Coupee - 27 positive cases out of 112 tests conducted
Rapides - 135 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 1363 tests conducted
St. Landry - 86 positive cases with 4 deaths out of 518 tested
West Feliciana - 32 positive cases out of 211 tests conducted
STATE WIDE
April 5 - 13,010 cases, 477 deaths, 1,803 in hospitals, 61 of 64 parishes reporting cases
April 6 - 14,867 cases, 512 deaths, 1890 in hospitals, 62 out of 64 parishes with cases
April 7 - 16,284 cases, 582 deaths
April 8. 17,030 cases, 652 deaths, 1,983 in hospitals, 63 out of 64 parishes with cases