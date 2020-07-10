Vice President coming to Tiger Stadium

Mike the tiger is fixing to have some important company.

Here’s the statement from the White House:

On Tuesday, July 14th, Vice President Pence will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There, the Vice President will meet with Governor Edwards and his health care team on their efforts to combat COVID-19.

Afterward, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.

Following, the Vice President will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C. Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.