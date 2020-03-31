Sen. Cassidy issues Letter to Louisiana” during worst crises in decades

Bill Cassidy US Senate

An open letter to Louisiana,

Louisiana faces its biggest challenge since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Covid-19 is filling hospitals in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish and moving across the state. As a senator, doctor and neighbor, I write to tell you how my office and I are doing our best to help and to let you know of services available.

Congress has passed 3 bills to address the health risk and the economic fallout of the Coronavirus epidemic. As an example, the CARES ACT helps with direct payments of $1200 to individuals, $2400 to couples and $500 for each child.

The CARES Act also supports the small and large businesses who employ the people of Louisiana, as we go through this rough patch. As an example, Small Business Administration loans will be made easily available. The portion of the loan used to pay employee salaries and benefits will be forgiven as a grant. To further help employers, they can defer certain tax payments to use the money to keep the business afloat.

More can be learned about the CARES Act at my website.

There are individual concerns. If you have a friend or relative stuck overseas, the State Department has set up a page on their web site to get help. As always, my office is also here to help.

The State of Louisiana and city, town and parish governments will receive aid in combatting coronavirus. This is in cash, supplies such as ventilators from the Strategic Nation Stockpile and field hospitals being built by the Army Corp of Engineers.

As you might guess, as a doctor who worked in Louisiana’s Charity Hospital System and conducted public health programs, I am very interested in how we get out of the medical crisis which has led to the economic crisis. The CARES package includes $100 billion for hospitals, $250 billion for hospital preparedness, it provides free testing for the Coronavirus and expands telehealth. The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are each given money to expand research into cures, epidemiology and prevention.

What I learned going through Katrina and Rita improved the bill. Of the parts that I personally wrote, one gives malpractice coverage to nurses, doctors and other health care professionals who volunteer in another state. I called this the Good Samaritan provision remembering an orthopedic surgeon who was not allowed to help a Katrina victim with a broken hip because the FEMA official was concerned about medical liability.

Another provision I wrote instructs the CDC to establish an “Immunity Registry”. This will be similar to the Immunization Registries that states keep for childhood vaccinations. When someone recovers from Coronavirus infection, early evidence is that they are immune to another Coronavirus infection. If records are kept of this, then those who are immune can return to work without fearing infection or fearing that they may infect another. In this way, we will emerge from the economic crisis caused by Coronavirus.

Throughout this, my staff and I have worked closely with President Trump and Governor Edwards. The working relationships have been excellent and I thank them both and their teams for all that they have done. We are united in seeing our country and state through this.

We are all in this together. Each person can help by honoring Governor Edwards’ request to shelter in place. When you must go out, be conscious of social distancing. Sneeze or cough into your sleeve. Wash hands regularly. Every person who does not get infected saves many others from being infected as well. This saves lives.

Be a good neighbor. If you know someone who is a frontline health care worker, go out of your way to do something nice. If it is the nurse, ward clerk, EMT, doctor, janitor, tech, PA, NP or therapist, they are stressed, stretched and working hard. Mow their grass, wash their car, wave across the fence, let them know that they are appreciated.

If you can, make sure to give a little extra to the charities that nurture our bodies, souls and spirits. Drew and Brittany Brees gave a great example in their generosity to food programs. Similarly, I spoke to Captain Jerry Casey who runs the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Monroe. People in the Monroe area have gone over and above to make sure he can provide food and safe surroundings to those to whom he ministers. Do what you can.

Lastly, as I was leaving the Capitol last week, there was a maintenance man standing by the escalator. As we said good night to each other, he said, “Keep your joy”. We will get through this. We are in it together. As much as possible, “Keep your joy”.

Bill Cassidy