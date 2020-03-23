Daryl Deshotel shown as he conducted emergency conference call with Avoyelles businessmen this morning from his courthouse office
Deshotel has taken a lead in Avoyelles Parish and providing governmental information to the citizens
1172 covid 19 virus confirmed in state with 34 deaths
As of Monday morning
Only one case in Avoyelles
In other related news, State rep Daryl Deshotel conducted A conference call with 190 Avoyelles Parish business people this morning.
His goal is to provide a common source of information to help businesses and residents of Avoyelles Parish understand the issues and what help is available during the Coronavirus crisis
He and police jury president Kirby Roy, emergency preparedness director Joey Franks and Coronor dr James Bordelon. are coordinating efforts