14 cases of COVID-19 now reported in Avoyelles by state

The official count of cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles is now 14.

That is an increase of one from yesterday.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

(Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director says the state has a case duplicated as it was tested twice and therefore the true total is now 13)

The good news is that there has not been a drastic increase in cases, an indication that the stay at home order my be starting to be effective in Avoyelles

However, cases in nearby St. Landry and Evangeline saw a significant jump from yesterday. St. Landry went from 10 to 15 cases and Evangeline doubled from 4 to 8. There are still no cases reported in Concordia Parish.

There are another 60 cases reported in surrounding parishes.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 3 cases with 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 8 cases

Lasalle - 2 cases

Pointe Coupee - 2 cases

Rapides - 44 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 15 cases

West Feliciana - 4 cases

The total cases in Louisiana is now 3,3540, 151 deaths. Orleans remains the hardest hit area. There have been no deaths in Avoyelles Parish.