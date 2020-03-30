14 cases of COVID-19 now reported in Avoyelles by state

Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:59am

The official count of cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles is now 14.

That is an increase of one from yesterday.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14
(Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director says the state has a case duplicated as it was tested twice and therefore the true total is now 13)

The good news is that there has not been a drastic increase in cases, an indication that the stay at home order my be starting to be effective in Avoyelles
However, cases in nearby St. Landry and Evangeline saw a significant jump from yesterday. St. Landry went from 10 to 15 cases and Evangeline doubled from 4 to 8. There are still no cases reported in Concordia Parish.

There are another 60 cases reported in surrounding parishes.
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 3 cases with 1 fatal case
Concordia - 0 cases
Evangeline - 8 cases
Lasalle - 2 cases
Pointe Coupee - 2 cases
Rapides - 44 cases with 1 death
St. Landry - 15 cases
West Feliciana - 4 cases

The total cases in Louisiana is now 3,3540, 151 deaths. Orleans remains the hardest hit area. There have been no deaths in Avoyelles Parish.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020