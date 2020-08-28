5500 still without power in Avoyelles

Cleco working to restore power after Hurricane Laura

Nearly 40,000 customers restored in early stages of restoration effortsPineville, La., Aug. 28, 2020 (8 a.m.) – Cleco crews continue a massive restoration effort after Hurricane Laura swept across the company’s service territory yesterday causing extensive damage and widespread outages to nearly 140,000 customers.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work through the damage left behind by Hurricane Laura,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Cleco has been out assessing damage and crews are working on power restoration. We have over 2,000 personnel dedicated to this effort, as well as all of the necessary equipment and materials to get the lights back on.”

Cl eco crews worked late into the night and early this morning on restoration efforts and have restored power to nearly 40,000 of the affected customers.Power outages as of 8 a.m.:

Acadia – 2,800

Allen – 5,900

Avoyelles – 5,500

Beauregard – 5,100Calcasieu – 2,500Catahoula - 18Desoto – 1,600Evangeline – 6,800Grant – 7,400Iberia – 3,500

Jeff Davis - 39

Lasalle - 15Natchitoches - 640

Rapides – 41,000Sabine – 6,300

St Landry – 3,400