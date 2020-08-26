6 p.m. update on Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura was moving northwest at about 15 mph at 6p.m., still about 130 miles south of Lake Charles. Laura has sustained wind speeds of 145 mph at this time.

Tropical storm force winds have begun hitting the Louisiana coast and will reach the I-10 corridor over the next two hours, National Weather Service Moving: NW at 15 mph

Tropical Storm force winds are now on the coast of Louisiana. These winds will extend inland to the I-10 corridor over the next 2 hours, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meterologist Roger Erickson said in Lake Charles.

Tides are about two to four feet above normal at this time That will rapidly increase through the evening leading up to Laura's landfall, which is expected to be around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Erickson said evacuation routes are expected to be cut off from rising water.