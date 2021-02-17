9:30 p.m. outage update: 13,570 in Avoyelles Parish

As of 9:30 p.m., over 62 percent of Avoyelles Parish utility customers were without electricity, the online Power Outage.US website reported.

At that time, 13,570 of the parish's 21,717 utility customers were in the dark. Cleco had 7,908 outages among its 15,252 customers. Entergy, which serves Marksville and the surrounding area, had the most widespread outage with 5,661 of its 5,764 affected. SLEMCO, which serves an area of south Avoyelles, had only one outage of its 701 customers.