All Eight CLTCC Campuses Scheduled To Be Open Tomorrow

Sun, 06/07/2020 - 6:36pm
Includes Ward Nash campus in Cottonport

Students and Employees Are Encouraged to Use Caution When Traveling

Alexandria, La., June 7, 2020 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced as a result of Tropical Storm Cristobal's current projections, all 8 Campuses will be open for regular operations tomorrow Monday, June 8.

Students and employees scheduled to travel to classes or work are encouraged to use caution

