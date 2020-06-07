All Eight CLTCC Campuses Scheduled To Be Open Tomorrow
Sun, 06/07/2020 - 6:36pm
Includes Ward Nash campus in Cottonport
Students and Employees Are Encouraged to Use Caution When Traveling
Alexandria, La., June 7, 2020 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced as a result of Tropical Storm Cristobal's current projections, all 8 Campuses will be open for regular operations tomorrow Monday, June 8.
Students and employees scheduled to travel to classes or work are encouraged to use caution