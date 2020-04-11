Atchafalaya near flood stage at Simmesport
Flood Warning
Flood Statement from:
National Weather Service Lake Charles La
830 PM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana..
Atchafalaya River At Simmesport
The Flood Warning continues for The Atchafalaya River At Simmesport.
* from Sunday morning to Tuesday morning...or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 7:30 PM Friday the stage was 39.7 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 40.0 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near flood stage Sunday
morning.
* Impact...At stages near 40.0 feet...There will be flooding of
areas inside the levees of the atchafalya floodway. Considerable
flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.
* Impact...At stages near 35.0 feet...Backwater flooding of
unprotected areas above Simmesport will begin