Atchafalaya near flood stage at Simmesport

Flood Warning

Flood Statement from:

National Weather Service Lake Charles La

830 PM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana..

Atchafalaya River At Simmesport

The Flood Warning continues for The Atchafalaya River At Simmesport.

* from Sunday morning to Tuesday morning...or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 7:30 PM Friday the stage was 39.7 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near flood stage Sunday

morning.

* Impact...At stages near 40.0 feet...There will be flooding of

areas inside the levees of the atchafalya floodway. Considerable

flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

* Impact...At stages near 35.0 feet...Backwater flooding of

unprotected areas above Simmesport will begin