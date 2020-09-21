Avoyelles almost a no-show for Sept. 21 COVID update

Avoyelles Parish was almost a no-show at today's (Sept. 21) noon update on COVID-19.

The parish had one new case and no additional deaths. However, the results were based on only three tests. While one case is good news, a 33 percent positive rate isn't. The real good news for the day is that the testing pool is so small it cannot be used to determine the apparent presence of COVID-19 in the parish.

The parish's totals for the six-month pandemic are 1,469 cases, 53 deaths and 21,987 tests.

Avoyelles is still rated "high infection" on the state's COVID map.

The state had a good one-day report with 249 new cases, nine additional deaths and 6,793 tests for a 3.6 percent positive rate.

State totals are 161,462 cases, 5,207 deaths and 2,184,753 tests.