Avoyelles Mayors to hold symposium tonight

The Avoyelles Parish Mayors Association will hold a symposium at 6 p.m. tonight (June 10) in Bunkie's Haas Auditorium.

A panel of state, parish and municipal officials will "speak up, speak out and speak about" current issues and concerns related to racial injustice in the nation and Avoyelles Parish.

The event is by invitation only, in compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control regulations to control the spread of COVID-19, Mayors Association President Leslie Draper III said. Draper is mayor of Simmesport. He said the public can participate through a live stream on the Town of Simmesport's Facebook page.

Baton Rouge attorney Christopher Washington will be special guest speaker.

Draper said the symposium will be "an in-person conversation about what’s going on in America and across the world. "There are incidents in our parish that have been, is being, and/or will be motivated and provoked by these acts of racial injustice against George Floyd and so many other black Americans. We are not exempt from becoming the nation’s next epicenter of the same unrest. It’s our fiduciary duty and moral obligation as leaders to do the greater good for our communities."

Discussion will look at how the issues affect call areas of the community - schools, churches, businesses, criminal justice system, law enforcement and private citizens.

Draper said it is hoped the event will "start a dialogue that is transparent and that will foster hope to make changes conducive for harmony and healing."

The symposium's panel is expected to include mayors, 12th Judicial District judges, city court judges, representatives from the parish ministerial association and NAACP, police chiefs, district attorney, state representative, municipal attorneys/magistrates, Police Jury member, School Board superintendent, Red River Charter president and parish Emergency Preparedness director,