Avoyelles now has 19 COVID-19 cases - an increase of five since yesterday

As of Tuesday noon, the number of cases in Avoyelles Parish has grown to 19, up five from yesterday.

That is the largest number of cases reported in a single day for Avoyelles Parish thus far.

Coroner Dr. James Bordelon told the Avoyelles Journal this morning that testing results are slower in rural areas, and expects the number of positives to increase as results come in.

The state said that 29 tests have been conducted in Avoyelles, meaning ten tested negative.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 5,237 positive cases are confirmed in the state,with 239 deaths.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19

There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 3 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 7 tests conducted

Concordia - 3 cases out of 19 tests conducted

Evangeline - 10 positive cases out of 64 tests conducted

Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 59 tests conducted

(no increase of positives since yesterday)

Pointe Coupee - 7 positive cases out of 55 tests conducted,

(An increase of 5 positive cases from yesterday)

Rapides - 58 positive cases with 3 deaths, out of 706 tests conducted

St. Landry - 31 positive cases with 1 death out of 2,432 tested

West Feliciana - 4 positive cases out of 81 tests conducted

(no new cases since yesterday)