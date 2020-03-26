Avoyelles now has six confirmed cases of Covid-19
As of Thursday noon state officials now say there are seven positive cases of the Covid-9 virus in Avoyelles Parish. However, the actual figure is only six. According to Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank, one case was counted twice as it was tested twice.
Two additional cases were reported by the state today and five had been reported previously.
Frank notes five of the six cases are in Bunkie, Marksville, Mansura and Moreauville. The hometown of the other victim has not been identified. Ages of the vicdtims have not been released.
Timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 cases reported
March 25 - 2 cases reported
March 26 - 2 cases reported
One case was duplicated.
These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:
Total so far in Avoyelles - 6 cases with no deaths
Total so far in Louisiana - 2305 cases with 83 deaths
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 1 fatal case
Concordia - 0 cases
Evangeline - 2 cases
Lasalle - 0 cases
Pointe Coupee - 1 case
Rapides - 25 cases with 1 death
St. Landry - 5 cases
West Feliciana - 0 cases
Stay home as much as possible and wash your hands.