Avoyelles now has six confirmed cases of Covid-19

As of Thursday noon state officials now say there are seven positive cases of the Covid-9 virus in Avoyelles Parish. However, the actual figure is only six. According to Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank, one case was counted twice as it was tested twice.

Two additional cases were reported by the state today and five had been reported previously.

Frank notes five of the six cases are in Bunkie, Marksville, Mansura and Moreauville. The hometown of the other victim has not been identified. Ages of the vicdtims have not been released.

Timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 cases reported

March 25 - 2 cases reported

March 26 - 2 cases reported

One case was duplicated.

These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Total so far in Avoyelles - 6 cases with no deaths

Total so far in Louisiana - 2305 cases with 83 deaths

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 2 cases

Lasalle - 0 cases

Pointe Coupee - 1 case

Rapides - 25 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 5 cases

West Feliciana - 0 cases

Stay home as much as possible and wash your hands.