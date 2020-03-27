Avoyelles Prison Warden tells staff he has tested positive for COVID-19

The warden of the state prison in Cottonport confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate that he has tested positive for Covid 19,

Warden Sandy McCain of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center told the Advocate that he shared his diagnosis openly with the staff and prisoners so they would be aware.

McCain and some of his close staff are currently under quarantine.

McCain is apparently one of ten cases which have tested positive in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.