Avoyelles schools open Wednesday, closed Thursday

The Avoyelles Parish School District has announced that its 10 public schools and the Central Office will be open Wednesday (Aug. 26). Students attending on-campus in Group A (last names A-I) will attend as scheduled.

Due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Laura, all APSD facilities will be closed Thursday (Aug. 27), so Group B students (J-Z) will not attend.

All students were scheduled to stay home Friday to test the "virtual option" network that all "hybrid program" students will use two days a week. Approximately 40 percent of the district's students elected to start the school year as "100 percent virtual" students. The district will allow "hybrid" and "virtual" students to change their program after the first 9 weeks grading period.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said that when the state moves into Phase 3 of the COVID recovery plan, the hybrid" program will disappear and all students who did not select the "virtual option" will go to their school campus four days a week.