Avoyelles sees one new COVID case out of 317 new test results

Thursday's 24-hour update on COVID in Avoyelles Parish could very well fall into the "too good to be true" category. Since the Wednesday report, the parish had only one new COVID case and no additional deaths. Perhaps the most promising figure is that the update is based on 317 new test results.

The one-day results have proven unreliable in predicting the presence of the virus in the parish. Earlier this week, with smaller pools of new test results, the parish had positivity rates of over 20 percent.

As they say, if it's "too good to be true," it probably is too good to be true.

As of Thursday, the official COVID count for Avoyelles since the pandemic began in mid-March is 1,305 cases, 46 deaths and 19,284 tests.

Of the 46 fatalities, 29 were white, 16 were black and one was of "other" race.