Avoyelles Sheriff's Office urges parish to be prepared for Delta

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to ask everyone in Avoyelles Parish to immediately prepare for the Hurricane heading toward Louisiana.

Hurricane Delta will move northward across the Gulf of Mexico and will likely approach the Louisiana coastline by late Friday with dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and flooding.

Avoyelles Parish will likely experience tropical storm conditions with hurricane conditions also possible. Prepare for high winds and heavy rainfall with some flooding of low-lying areas. Please gather your supplies and non-perishable food items, take shelter or evacuate to a safe shelter now. Don’t let the calm before the storm deceive you.

Remember, property can be replaced, lives cannot.

Please pay close attention to the warnings and public service announcements. They may save your life or the lives of your loved ones.

Please stay off of the roads and highways during, and immediately after, the storm. Expect hazardous road conditions. Driving in these conditions is unsafe and may be deadly. If you have family in south/south west Louisiana, urge them to leave now. Be Smart. Be Prepared. Be Safe.