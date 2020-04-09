BESE recommends closing schools for rest of school year

In a letter to sent today, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to keep public schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Edwards issued an emergency order on March 13 that closed all public schools until April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week he extended the closure through April 30. and last week extended the closure through April 30. Edwards has said he and state education leaders are discussing the best way to proceed, but no decision has been made on whether to close schools for the rest of the year.

“The safety and health of our students and educators is the top priority for BESE,” BESE President Sandy Holloway said. “The impact of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been pronounced, and statistics clearly indicate that our state is particularly vulnerable to further spread of this dangerous virus at a time when we have yet to see the expected peak in the number of cases."

Holloway said BESE would like to see the governor make a decision to close schools to the end of the school year "sooner, rather than later" and also encourages local school districts to maintain food services and distance learning options for public school students. He said the closure of schools "does not mark the discontinuation of supports for families for the spring term."