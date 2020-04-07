Bunkie police wound man in fleeing vehicle containing two attempted murder suspects

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Bunkie police officer and a vehicle that contained two suspects in a 2019 shooting incident on Vine Street in Bunkie.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson said an officer spotted a black 2018 Dodge Ram matching the description of the vehicle involved in the October 2019 shooting. The driver refused to stop and fled toward the St. Landry community of Morrow.

Ferguson said police are searching for Roderick Smith, 23, and Vondrick Jimmerson, 20. One warrant is for attempted 2nd degree murder and the other is for being a principal to attempted 2nd degree murder.

Ferguson said details of the Saturday night incident cannot be released because of the ongoing State Police investigation.

A Troop E spokesman said the shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a driver refused to stop and was pursued by a Bunkie police officer. A second officer joined the pursuit to assist.

In a press release, Troop E said "at some point during the pursuit" one of the officers allegedly shot a man in the fleeing vehicle, inflicting non-life-threatening injuries. There were several individuals in the vehicle, the spokesman said

No police officers were injured during the incident.