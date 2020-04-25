Bunkie suspects turn themselves in

Two men wanted on charges of attempted murder in a Bunkie shooting incident last October have turned themselves.

Roderick Smith, 23, and Vondrick Jimmerson, 20, are suspects in an October 2019 shooting on Vine Street. Authorities have been searching for the two men since they escape from Bunkie police following a chase from Bunkie in to St. Landry Parish.

Another occupant in that vehicle was wounded when a police officer fired at the black Dodge Ram, which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the Vine Street incident. The wounded passenger was not a suspect in any crimes. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. No additional information has been released.

Both suspects are charged with attempted 2nd degree murder. Smith, who was driving the pickup on April 4, is also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated flight.

Jimmerson is in custody under $250,000 bond and Smith is being held under $300,000 bond.