Bunkie suspects turn themslves in

The two suspects wanted by Bunkie Police and were spotted during the officer-involved shooting earlier have turned themselves in and have been booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Roderick Smith, 23, and Vondrick Jimmerson, 20, were wanted for Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder for a shooting on Vine Street last October.

The two were also spotted in Bunkie on April 4 prior to the officer-involved shooting. On that date, an officer spotted a black 2018 Dodge Ram that matched the description of a truck in that October shooting. According to a Bunkie PD news release, the truck began speeding out of town toward Morrow in St. Landry Parish as the officer pursued.

Smith is facing additional charges for the April 4 incident, including one count of Reckless Operation, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Flight.

Smith and Jimmerson are both being held on $250,000 bonds for the initial charges. Smith was given an additional $75,000 bond on the newest charges.