Candella quits Bunkie/Ward 10 marshal's race

Avoyelles Parish Ward 10/Bunkie City Marshal Charles Candella has dropped out of the Nov. 3 race for re-election.

Candella, 91, served several terms as Bunkie's elected police chief from 1978-2002. He was elected to the marshal's position in 2014.

All told, Candella has worked 37 years in public service -- marshal, police chief, health inspector and ambulance director.

In a written statement, Candella said he made the decision "after thoughtful consideration, consultation with my family, and prayer" due to health concerns. Candella said he does not have full range of motion of his knees, which affects his mobility and impacts his ability to perform the duties of the marshal's office.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and honor that has been repeatedly afforded to me by our citizens," he said.

With Candella's departure from the race, there are now three men vying for the position -- Leroy Daniels, Stephen Gremillion and Rickey Dale Thomas.