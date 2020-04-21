Case breakdown in Avoyelles
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:49am
Patra Coco who has started a Facebook page for COVID information in Avoyelles, posted a report of locations of the 69 cases in the parish as of yesterday.
While 33 are of unknown locations in Avoyelles, the other 36 are as follows:
22 Cases - Marksville
6 Cases - Cottonport, Moreauville, Evergreen
3 cases - Simmesport, Hamburg
2 cases - Bunkie
2 cases - Plaucheville
1 case - Hessmer, Mansura
The facebook page cites the source as:
|SOURCE| See Map Tab "State Map of Cases by Tract as of 4/19/2020"
http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/