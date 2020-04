Caseload chart of COVID for Avoyelles

The cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish is evident as the line as seen in the chart has evened out in the last few days.

The chart is good news for Avoyelles, with no new cases.

TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES


The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3

March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19

March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles

April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31

April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34

April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37

Parish wide curfew takes effect

April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)

April 5 - 1 new case, total 37

April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40

April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45

April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48

Local hospital report blood shortage

April 9 - 8 new cases, total 56

April 10 - 0 new cases total 56

April 11 - 5 new cases, total 61

April 12 - 0 new cases, total 61

April 13 - 3 new cases, total 64

April 15 - 0 new cases, total 64

April 17 - 2 new cases, total 66

April 18 - 0 new cases, total 68

April 19 - 1 new case, total 69

April 20 - 0 new cases, total 69

April 24 - 0 new cases, total 69