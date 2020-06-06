Cleco prepared for Tropical Storm Cristobal

PINEVILLE, La. – June 6, 2020 – Cleco is prepared for Tropical Storm Cristobal which is expected to make landfall over southeast Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

Cleco provides electrical power to most of Avoyelles Parish, with the exception of Marksville which is served by Entergy.

“Cleco prepares year-round for severe weather events, and hurricane season is no different,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our storm teams are activated, and additional resources and equipment are secured. We are prepared.”

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured 500 line mechanics and over 200 vegetation specialists, made arrangements for logistics like lodging and fuel, and has specialized equipment like drones, off-road and high water equipment ready for deployment.

“While we are ready to respond, we have had to put additional safety measures in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lass. “To help our crews, we ask our customers to be mindful of social distancing and make every effort to avoid work zones.”

For additional information on how Cleco is preparing, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower.

