Col. Charles Jones named Avoyellean of 2019

By RAYMOND L. DAYE

Editor

For most of the past 12 years, Charles Jones has been the face, the voice and the driving force of Avoyelles Parish, serving as Police Jury president.

The big man with a big smile has held a variety of leadership positions over almost six decades of public service.

Some call him "Sonny," a family nickname. Most call him "colonel," in recognition of his rank when he retired from the U.S. Army. Now they can call him "Avoyellean of the Year for 2019."

Jones was surprised during the jury's May 12 meeting with the honor many thought should have been made years ago to recognize his tireless efforts on behalf of the parish and its people

People have joked that Jones is like the "scrubbing bubbles" in the TV ads, who claim "We work hard so you don't have to."

He is a native of the Marksville area who left to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He served two combat tours in Vietnam, the first as a young enlisted infantryman and the second as an officer flying attack helicopters in over 400 combat missions.

His Army career included assignments at embassies around the world and in the Pentagon.

When he retired, he came home and immediately set about a second career as an educator in the public school system -- first as a teacher and then as a principal.

Not content with merely molding the minds and character of society's future leaders, Jones also volunteered to serve on several parish boards -- Airport Authority,Planning Commission, Economic Development Board, Indigent Defender Board, APAC board of directors, Marksville Chamber of Commerce and the committee that formed Avoyelles Public Charter School.

He also served as president of the Avoyelles NAACP chapter.

Jones led a challenge to create a third minority district for the 9-member Police Jury and was elected to the jury in 2008. He served as jury president for seven consecutive years, resigning that position in October 2019 due to health concerns.

Despite that decision to "slow down," Jones continued to be the point man for the budget process and the go-to guy for long-range planning projects that he initiated as president.

Roy had served as vice president to Jones.

In moving up to serve as president, Roy said, “These are big shoes to fill, but I will do the best I can.”

In many ways, Jones raised the bar for future Police Jury presidents. It is likely that when others speak of future jury presidents, comments will be something like, "He's good, but when Col. Jones was president ..."

A representative from the Louisiana Police Jury Association once remarked at a meeting that Avoyelles "has the hardest working president in the state."

Many have noted over the years that Jones was doing for free what many parish governing bodies -- police juries and parish councils -- pay a full-time administrator to do.

His military training, education and skills in budgeting, computer programs and planning made him uniquely suited to the role as the "face and voice of Avoyelles."

Despite "doctors orders" and the absence of "president" before his name, Jones is still a leader whose efforts and insights will continue to play a vital role in the parish's future.

NOMINATION

Following is this year's nomination of Charles B. Jones for Avoyellean of the Year 2019.

I have had the pleasure and the good fortune of knowing Col. Charles B. "Sonny" Jones of Marksville and would like to nominate him for the 2019 Avoyellean of the Year.

He has spent his entire life being of service to his country, his community and to his fellow man on the international, national and local level.

Col. Jones was born and raised in Avoyelles Parish. He is a combat veteran with two tours of duty in Vietnam.

During his time in the service, he flew over 400 combat helicopter missions as an attack helicopter pilot. He commanded a platoon and two battalions.

Col. Jones' civilian education includes a B.S. degree in aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, FAA Commercial pilot certificates in both helicopters and multi-engine airplanes, a Master of Arts degree in public administration, alternative teacher's certification, school administration certification and graduate studies in education.

His students loved him and continue to contact him for advice.

In a way, he never stopped teaching as he loves to help children with school work and never fails to encourage them to “do their best” as well as praise them on their achievements.

Retiring only meant more time to spend on community activities and assisting residents of Avoyelles Parish.

He served on many organizations in a life dedicated to serving his community. Those include the Avoyelles Airport Author-ity, the Avoyelles Parish Planning Commission, Avoyelles Economic De-velopment Board and the Marksville Chamber of Commerce.

He also served as president of the Avoyelles branch of the NAACP and of the parish Indigent Defender Board. He also served on the APAC board of directors.

Something most people may not know is that he served on the original committee responsible for setting up Avoyelles Public Charter School.

Just about everyone knows him as the former president of the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury, a position he had been elected to by his fellow-jurors for many years through 2019.

In that position, he led discussions on important issues for the betterment of Avoyelles Parish and its residents.

Sonny, as many call him, is a devoted and lifelong member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville.

He served as chairman and president of the church council, was bingo manager, church fair chairman and on the cemetery committee and church finance council. He helps with maintenance and all other matters of the church and of course attends services regularly.

Col. Jones goes above and beyond all expectations in assisting his clients, his co-workers and the people of Avoyelles Parish.

He is never too tired or too busy to assist anyone in any matter and maintains a wonderful sense of humor.

For these and so many more reasons, Charles Jones deserves to be Avoyellean of the Year.