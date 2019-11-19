Cottonport policeman injured during high speed chase.

A Cottonport police officer was injured during a high speed chase this morning. The officer was airlifted by helicopter from the scene for medical treatment. An eyewitness said the suspect the office was chasing was apprehended. The accident happened between Evergreen and Cottonport.

UPDATE: Cottonport Police Chief Anderson told AvoyellesToday: "A Cottonport Police Officer assisted the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Department in a chase, that started in Cottonport. During the pursuit of the chase, the officer turned onto Crackville Road where she hit a dip which caused her to flip her vehicle. Bystanders helped the officer out of the car, she was later airlifted to Rapides Hospital."

Cheif Anderson also stated that in a separate accident during the same pursuit, a Sheriff Department officer car slid into a muddy area in or near a ditch. He was brought to the hospital due to injuries.