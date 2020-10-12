COVID in Avoyelles for Oct. 12 -- 4 cases, 1 death, 94 tests

Avoyelles Parish had only four new COVID cases in 94 tests in Monday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health. There was also one more COVID-related death in the parish.

The positivity rate for COVID in the one-day report was 4.2 percent. The pandemic totals as of Monday (Oct. 12) were 1632 cases, 62 deaths and 25,879 individuals tested.

The state totals as of Monday were 172,119 cases, 5,476 deaths and 2,489,737 tests.