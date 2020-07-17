COVID cases nearing 600; another Avoyellean dies

Another Avoyelles Parish resident has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported in its noon update today (July 17). This brings the number of deaths to 18. The parish's official number of coronavirus cases rose to 588 -- up 23 from Thursday's total.

There have been 8,737 COVID tests performed in Avoyelles.

As of Friday, the state has had 88,590 residents test positive for the disease and 3,399 have died.