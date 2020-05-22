COVID cases top 100 in Avoyelles

The number of cases of COVID-19 is now officially over 100.

According to the state figures released at noon, there have been 101 cases of the Coronovirus in Avoyelles since it began. The state report still shows nine COVID-related deaths in the parish.

Statewide there have been 36,925 reported cases of COVID-19 with 2,545 deaths. The state estimates 26,249 victims have recovered from the disease, meaning there is about 8,131 active cases in that number. The Department of Health reports 867 COVID patients are hospitalized, with 104 of those on ventilators. The daily updated report on COVID numbers does not include a breakdown of the number of recovered patients and hospitalizations by parish.