Cristobal to race along the Mississippi Valley with rain, thunderstorms next week

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – June 6, 2020 – After lashing the central Gulf Coast with tropical downpours, hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding over the weekend Cristobal will continue to impact parts of the Mississippi Valley next week.

"Once it makes landfall, it will continue to move north as it will interact with the cold front moving across the Plains," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

According to Roys, this will help Cristobal to pick up speed as it races across the Midwest through the middle of the week.

Cristobal aims for Mississippi Valley

The storm is expected to gradually lose windspeed after making landfall, and is forecast to become a tropical depression during the beginning of next week. Continued interaction with land will cause Cristobal to transition into a tropical rainstorm by the middle of the week.

As Cristobal moves inland, conditions will begin to gradually improve along the Louisiana coast, as areas of heavier rain and thunderstorms drench Arkansas Monday and Monday night.

Cristobal will continue to pick up speed on Tuesday and downpours are expected to spread from Missouri to Wisconsin and Minnesota. By Tuesday night, rain will cross the Canadian border and spread across parts of southern Ontario.

The increased speed of the storm will help to keep rainfall totals lower compared to the central Gulf Coast region.