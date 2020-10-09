Delta 6 p.m. update

Hurricane Delta arrived near Creole at about 5 p.m. and is working its way inland at about 17 mph. It is still expected to pass between Alexandria and Marksville at about 1 p.m.

The online Power Outage.us indicates 1,894 of Avoyelles Parish's 21,764 utility customers had lost power as of 6 p.m.

The power outage map showed 137,050 power outages in the state, with most of those in the parishes hit hard by Laura. It could not be determined how many of the outages were from Laura, which struck in late August, or the new storm that had just arrived.