Delta leaves almost 13,000 Avoyelles utility customers without electricity

At this time, 12,944 of Avoyelles Parish's 21,764 utility customers are without power, according to Power Outage.com.,

The parish's largest provider, Cleco, has 9,593 of its 15,252 customers service down. Entergy, which provides electricity in and around Marksville, was reporting 2,849 of its 5,804 customers without power. SLEMCO, which serves an area in the southern part of the parish, had 502 of its 708 customers in the dark.

Statewide there are over 588,000 power outages. Some of that number may still be left over from Hurricane Laura, which hit near the same spot on the southwest Louisiana coast about six weeks ago.

Delta is now a tropical storm with 46 mph winds, located near the Mississippi state line about 45 miles southeast of Monroe and moving at 18 mph.