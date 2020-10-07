Delta takes aim at Avoyelles

"Delta appears to be heading straight for us," Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said Wednesday afternoon, just after completing a conference call to update the state on the approaching storm. "They are saying we can expect 4-6 inches of rain, and up to 12 inches if it stalls over us."

Delta is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it reaches Avoyelles, Frank said. That means "winds of up to 80 mph, a lot of trees down, power outages. People need to be prepared," he noted.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 2 or 3 storm. Due to its forward motion, the storm could be in Avoyelles by 9 or 10 p.m. Friday. Forecasters predict it will still be a Category 1 when it enters Mississippi around 1 a.m. Saturday, between Natchez and Vicksburg.

"There are sandbags available at the Parish Barn," Frank said. "So far we have not had a lot of calls for sandbags -- not like we did for Hurricane Laura."

Frank said the main threat from this storm will be high winds.

"People need to be prepared with drinking water for five days, non-perishable food to last three days," Frank said.

Another concern Frank has is for after-storm sight-seeing when the winds die down.

He said for their safety and that of first responders and road and utility crews responding to emergencies, "everyone should stay home until all of the roads are cleared and any downed power lines have been addressed."

Because the storm is expected to hit at night, there isn;t as much chance of people driving around to see what happened. However, because it is at night there is a higher risk of accidents if they do.

The 911 Center will have additional staff on hand and all municipal and public works employees will be on standby to respond to calls once the dangerous high winds have subsided, Frank said.

Those needing to report a downed tree or power line, or other storm-related emergency should call the Avoyelles Sheriff's Office at 253-4000 and choose "Option 1" to be connected to a dispatcher at the 911 Center.

"We ask that they not call 9-1-1 because we want to be sure that line is open for emergencies such as fires, medical emergencies, etc.," Frank said.