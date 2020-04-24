Edwards says most COVID deaths are African-American

Although African-Americans make up only 33 percent of the state's population, they make up approximately 60 percent of deaths from COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards told the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force at the beginning of its meeting at 2 p.m. today.

Edwards said the numbers are concerning and point out the issue of health disparity among races. The task force will be looking at the issue, factors contributing to the disparity and ways to address it. Edwards told the panel that the answers won't be easy "or they would have already been found."

The governor said Louisiana was among the first states to look at racial data related to the coronavirus pandemic. Other states and large municipalities have since analyzed their numbers and arrived at similar findings, "but it is no less alarming," Edwards added.

Edwards said the figures found at least 56 percent of those who have died of COVID-19 in the state were African-American. He noted the race of 8 percent was "unknown." He said it is safe to assume about 60 percent of deaths are African-Americans.

There are certain health conditions that make individuals more at-risk of developing serious, life-threatening complications from the virus. Those include hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity and heart disease, Edwards noted. There are high rates of those conditions among the state's African-American community.

Edwards said the state has to look at the overall issue of getting its people to be healthier. This will not only help the problem among African-Americans, but for all Louisianians, he said.

The governor also said more testing will be required, not less, once restrictions are lifted and businesses begin to reopen. That will bring more people into contact with each other.

Edwards said he hopes the state will conduct 200,000 tests per month to catch those who are infected and to track their contacts to better control the spread of the virus.

There should be no stigma to being tested or to testing positiive, Edwards told the task force. Applying a stigma makes it more difficult to get people to come forward to be tested and treated.